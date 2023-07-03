Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $81.10 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

