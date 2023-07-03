Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.