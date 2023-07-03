Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.4% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

