HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its 200 day moving average is $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $351.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

