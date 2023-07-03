Horan Securities Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 772,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 123,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 107,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.