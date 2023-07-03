Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM opened at $107.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $433.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

