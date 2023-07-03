Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,405 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $340.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.