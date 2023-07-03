Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) vs. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Head-To-Head Review

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leggett & Platt and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 1 1 0 0 1.50 Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus target price of $721.67, indicating a potential upside of 8,700.81%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Leggett & Platt.

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 5.42% 16.83% 5.23% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Howden Joinery Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $5.15 billion 0.77 $309.80 million $2.00 14.81 Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than Howden Joinery Group.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Howden Joinery Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers. It also provides mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating; seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing, formed tubes, tube assemblies, and flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems; and engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile OEMs and suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs. In addition, the company offers steel mechanisms and motion hardware; springs and seat suspensions; components and private label finished goods for soft seating; bases, columns, back rests, casters, and frames for office chairs; control devices for chairs; and carpet cushion and hard surface flooring underlayment, structural fabrics, and geo components to manufacturers of upholstered and office furniture, flooring retailers and distributors, contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, retailers, government agencies, and mattress and furniture producers, as well as manufacturers of packaging, filtration, and draperies. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Carthage, Missouri.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

