Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

