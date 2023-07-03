IFP Advisors Inc Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTHR opened at $197.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $198.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

