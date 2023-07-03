IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,479,000 after purchasing an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

