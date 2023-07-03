IFP Advisors Inc Has $663,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

