IFP Advisors Inc Has $665,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,831,580. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $162.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.