IFP Advisors Inc Has $680,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,546 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after buying an additional 305,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SDVY stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.