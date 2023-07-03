IFP Advisors Inc Has $706,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $458.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.76. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

