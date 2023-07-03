IFP Advisors Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $240.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

