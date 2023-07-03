IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 53.1% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 16.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $87,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MET stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

