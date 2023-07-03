IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 252.2% in the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

