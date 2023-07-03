IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,654 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSK shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

