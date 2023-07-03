IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,569 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,259.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $646,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYC opened at $29.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

