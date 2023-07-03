IFP Advisors Inc Sells 25,512 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,512 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock valued at $27,113,243. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.33 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

