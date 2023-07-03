IFP Advisors Inc Sells 260 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after buying an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,425,000 after buying an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

PH opened at $390.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.