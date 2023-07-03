IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,982 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

CMI opened at $245.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average of $235.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

