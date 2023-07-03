IFP Advisors Inc Sells 439 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $30,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,155,060 shares of company stock worth $253,870,253 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

