IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,438 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after purchasing an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.