IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.9 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.