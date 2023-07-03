Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

