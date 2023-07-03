Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,039,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

