International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $31.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

