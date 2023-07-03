Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

