InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

