IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp raised its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Articles

