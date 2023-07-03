IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.