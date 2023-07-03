iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.