iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

