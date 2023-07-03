iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

