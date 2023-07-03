iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.54 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
