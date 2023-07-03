iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.54 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,857,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 906,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 898,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2,097.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,202 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

