J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

