Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

