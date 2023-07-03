Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The firm has a market cap of $430.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

