JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

