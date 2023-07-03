JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

