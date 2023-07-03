JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.