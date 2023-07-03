JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $146.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.