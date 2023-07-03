Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,532 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,102,000 after buying an additional 935,217 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $801,630 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.