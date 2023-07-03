Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

NYSE PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

