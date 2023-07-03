KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after purchasing an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,225,000 after purchasing an additional 207,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

