KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 356.67 and a quick ratio of 356.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $840.95 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.13%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -260.61%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

