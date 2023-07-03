Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 1,582,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AHODF stock opened at C$33.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.90. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of C$24.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

