Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $49.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.