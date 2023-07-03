Krung Thai Bank Public (KGTFF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Krung Thai Bank Public to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krung Thai Bank Public and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Krung Thai Bank Public N/A N/A 0.21 Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors $444.65 billion $805.49 million 242.97

Dividends

Krung Thai Bank Public’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Krung Thai Bank Public. Krung Thai Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Krung Thai Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 152.3%. Krung Thai Bank Public pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Krung Thai Bank Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Krung Thai Bank Public and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krung Thai Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Krung Thai Bank Public Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.28%. Given Krung Thai Bank Public’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Krung Thai Bank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Krung Thai Bank Public competitors beat Krung Thai Bank Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services. The company also provides SME loans for small and medium businesses; and international business loans. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services comprising cash management services, such as collection, liquidity management, and transfer and payment services; fixed deposit and current accounts; foreign currency and term deposits; cards; Fx, interest rate, commodity, equity, and credit derivatives; financial advisory, underwriting, and selling agent services for products offered through the equity capital markets; financial advisory services related to merger and acquisition transactions; project finance advisory and feasibility study services, as well as e-banking services; and investment solutions, such as government and corporate bonds, structured notes, and investment units. The company provides its products and services through a network of branches in Thailand and various centers internationally. Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

